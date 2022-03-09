MadameNoire Featured Video

Peacock’s Bel-Air has brought on two familiar faces from the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for their next episode. On episode 109, Daphne Maxwell-Reid, who portrayed Will’s aunt Vivian Banks after Janet Hubert’s exit, and Vernee Watson-Johnson, who played Will’s mom Viola Smith, will be guest starring in the reboot as members of the Art Council Board name Helen and Janice, Deadline reported.

Bel-Air relies on the same plot of the original 1990s sitcom with a cast of fresh faces including Jabari Banks, Cassandra Freeman, Adrian Holmes, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Simone Joy Jones and Jordan L. Jones.

Banks said even though some fans of the show ere not open to the reboot, the show has themes that are still relevant to today that can be revamped.

“There are naturally universal themes in the show. It’s about family,” Banks told Newsweek. “It’s about a young man coming of age and a fish-out-of-water story; something that’s so recognizable. Whatever format you put it in, those are themes that we can all resonate with. So I think that lends itself to transform into a dramatic setting as well. There’s a balance that you have to walk when you’re doing something like this, but I definitely think that we found it, and we’ve run with it.”

He added that the show will broaden it’s touch on a something that the 1990s version briefly discussed.

“A big theme we’re touching on is what does it mean when you’re successful and Black? Does that mean that you lose your Blackness?,” he said. “I think as a family, they’re undeniably Black. So to see that perspective is going to be a big moment for the community.”

Bel-Air airs on Peacock every Thursday. The season finale will air on March 31.