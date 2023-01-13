MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie is stepping back onto our TV screens with a guest appearance in the highly-anticipated season 2 of Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air. The new episode run continues with protagonist Will Smith (Jabari Banks) and his transition to his new luxurious lifestyle, all while still remaining true to the West Philly roots and hoop dreams.

The rapper is set to appear as a celebrity cameo in the premiere episode, Billboard reports. While Saweetie released a new project, The Single Life EP, in November, she first gained her acting credits as female emcee ‘Indigo’ in Blackish spinoff Grownish.

Saweetie revealed her inclusion in the Peacock series’ sophomore season on her Instagram, sharing photos with the cast and how it is “an honor to be here” for the artist. The multifaceted figure has garnered television roles, signature Mcdonald’s meals, and Grammy nominations, music is her top priority, not shying away about being hard at work as she took on a lower profile in the latter half of 2022. The rapper is set is release new album Pretty B**** Music later in the year.

For the show that happily surprised viewers for its darker spin on its comedic origins, season 2 will include other newcomers to the Los Angeles scene. The new season will introduce characters outside and within Will’s bubble, branching out to a new student at Bel-Air academy and a potential new love interest beyond his social realm, as well as attention from an AAU coach that notices Will’s ability. These roles will be taken on by Riele Downs, Jazlyn Martin and Brooklyn McClinn respectively, according to Variety.

While no details have been released about the Icy Girl’s participation in the fictionalized LA neighborhood. However, given the drama that occurred last season, MADAMENOIRE is sure messiness will ensue. Bel-Air returns to streaming on Feb. 23, exclusively on Peacock.

