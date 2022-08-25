MadameNoire Featured Video

Konnor McClain, Shilese Jones and Jordan Chiles made history at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships with their trailblazing successes.

The trio became the first ever set of Black women to dominate the winning podium in the championship’s 59-year span.

Tampa, Florida’s Amalie Arena hosted the event from Aug. 18-21.

McClain, 17, Jones, 20, and Chiles, 21, took home the gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.

The victory was particularly significant for McClain, as her performance over the weekend was her first time competing in a senior national competition.

The 17-year-old secured the all-around title and balance beam gold medal with a score of 112.750, according to USA Gymnastics.

Jones got second place in the all-around with 112.000, although she landed gold medals in uneven bars and floor exercise,” Popsugar detailed.

Rounding out the displays of success, Chiles scored third place in the all-around with a 111.900.

“In a historic first, Black women swept the All-Around podium at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Konnor McClain, Shilese Jones, [and] Jordan Chiles. THIS is the legacy of Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles, Dominique Dawes and so many other trailblazers who trained and stood alone,” reads a tweet currently with over 63,100 Likes.

“I never thought this could happen, ever,” McClain told Team USA after her win. “Just looking back at last year and being where I was last year, this is so crazy to me.”

“My confidence has grown so much just in the last couple months,” she shared. “Just doing routines over and over again and knowing I can do the routines and coming to the competition knowing I can make it too. It’s such a big difference being so confident…”

See social media posts from the trio about this year’s U.S. Gymnastics Championships down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Simone Biles Somersaults Into Her Own Reality Show And It Debuts On Snapchat Later This Year”