MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will see a whole new side of the athlete in her forthcoming Snapchat reality TV series, Daring Simone Biles.

While the winner of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals is mostly known for being the G.O.A.T when it comes to her gymnastic ability, Biles will reportedly try her hand at skills she’s never done before in her new show, like beekeeping and DJing.

With its 10-episode initial run, the series is “expected to debut in the third quarter of 2022,” according to Variety.

Propagate Content’s Big Breakfast and Kids at Play are slated as the producers behind the gymnast’s new show.

RELATED CONTENT: “Simone Biles Becomes The First Woman To Land Her 7th All-Around Title At The U.S. Gymnastics Championships”

“Daring Simone Biles” sits within the roster of several other new Snap Originals the app is bringing to its viewers — including “La’Ron in a Million” [an unscripted series starring social media star La’Ron Hines], “Reclaim(ed)” [a Canadian series that explores Indigenous cultures from a Gen Z point of view] and “Run for Office” [a docuseries following eight Gen Z and millennial political candidates across the U.S. as they run for local political offices in the 2022 primary and general elections.]

The new shows set to debut on the app follow the success of other series Snapchat’s released in recent years, such as Off Thee Leash with Megan Thee Stallion, which the company claims has reached over 16 million viewers.

“The core of our originals slate is to entertain, educate and inform,” said Snapchat’s senior manager for original content Anjuli Millan in a statement. “We’re very grateful we’re able to put shows together in an authentic way, with content that resonates with our users.”

Will you be watching?

RELATED CONTENT: “Megan Thee Stallion’s Netflix Series Will Be Based On Her Life”