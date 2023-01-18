MadameNoire Featured Video

Lala Anthony went from being a VJ on MTV to a reality television star, and now she’s an actress. Growing up, she didn’t see any of these roles in her future. The New Jersey native actually wanted to be a rapper.

“It was serious. As a teenager, I really thought that’s what I was going to do,” Anthony told All Hip-Hop. “But my career, my life took a lot of different twists and turns. I’m still happy to do what I’m doing, and I’m still in the music business. It’s great to still be able to be in the entertainment music business in a different capacity.”

LaLa Anthony Only Loves One Rapper

When it comes to her own favorite rapper, Nas has the crown. While folks like 21 Savage and Boosie may think Nas has lost his relevancy, Anthony begs to differ and said he’s the only one in her top five emcees. Since her teenage years, there was no one on the list but the Queens rep.

“Everybody knows that. I don’t think there’s anybody—Nas is 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 for me,” she continued. When it comes to lyricists and MCs and everything, I’ve been a Nas fan since I was 14, 15 years old.”

The Power star went on to discuss her love for hip-hop. She shared that she was so much of a hip-hop head that it led her to interning at a radio station.

“I always say hip-hop is the soundtrack to my life. I started my career as an intern because I was such a fan of hip-hop, that I wanted to be around music all the time. I started interning when I was 16 years old at a radio station, just to be around music and my favorite artists. Just be able to embody that.”

