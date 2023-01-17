MadameNoire Featured Video

Boosie Badazz, who has been slammed for his homophobic comments, actually has a daughter whose a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. His 20-year-old daughter, Iviona Hatch, made it Instagram official with her girlfriend and became a trending topic.

Hatch, who goes by Poison Ivi, was seen in a pic posted by her lady with the caption, “Endlessly in love with you.” During an Instagram Live in 2021, Hatch revealed that she dates girls sometimes.

Now the internet is wondering how Boosie feels about this. Due to his past comments about Lil’ Nas X, Zaya Wade and the LGBTQIA community in general, it’s being assumed that the “Zoom” rapper is pissed.

“The irony that Boosie daughter came out the closet after all that rhetoric he was spewing against DWade’s child is mind blowing,” one person tweeted.

Another user reminded us that Boosie doesn’t support gay women either

“Why do you guys keep saying ‘How come Boosie say all this stuff about Lil Nas X but his daughter is gay / a stud[?]’ he literally said on breakfast club he wouldn’t attend or support his daughters marriage to a girl. He’s homophobic both ways.”

They shared this along with a clip of Boosie explaining that he won’t support his daughter if she married a woman.

“I’ll love them to death but I won’t support marriage,” he said on The Breakfast Club. “I’m not giving my child away to another woman.”

Boosie said despite his social media controversy around his comments, he still stands behind them. The Baton Rouge rapper feels like he is the voice of those who are scared to say their opinion.

“I’m proud to be the person to speak up for people who can’t talk,” Boosie said on Vlad TV. “You know, my momma tell me ‘shut up.’ My momma told me the other day, ‘Shut the f*** up.’ Called my phone… ‘Shut the f*** up. Stop talking about all that s***.’”

