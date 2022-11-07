MadameNoire Featured Video

Kim Burrell has been haunted by homophobic comments she made six years ago. In 2016, she turned heads during a sermon she gave at the Love and Liberty Fellowship Church International in Houston, Texas. During her sermon she said:

I came to tell you about sin. That sin nature. That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women, and it’s caused us pain on the body of Christ. You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted… You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.

After getting bashed for those comments, Burrell addressed the backlash during a Facebook Live. Instead of apologizing, she defended what she said.

We’re not in a war against flesh and blood. I came on because I care about God’s creation and every person from the LGBT and anything else, any other kind of thing that is supporting gay… I never said LGBT last night. I said S-I-N and whatever else falls in the sin was preached.

Kim Burrell’s Life Was Threatened After That Controversial Sermon

During an appearance on the We Sound Crazy podcast, she shared how she was dealing with being canceled as well as her life being in danger.

“The cancel culture thing increased right about then, I hadn’t heard of it before,” she said. “I was chosen to be put in that position … I know God had a divine purpose for me … But I have not shared that I was shot at.”

After being shot at, she had hefty security around her for a week.

“I had helicopters flying over my home. I had constables and sheriffs living outside my house for seven days.”

Years later, Burrell said she is still getting backlash over that sermon.

“It’s still going on. I still get death threats … after five years, six years, people still call and give hate mail … It is still happening heavily.”

Watch Kim Burrell’s appearance on the We Sound Crazy podcast below.