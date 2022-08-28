Zaya Wade was running fashionably late over the weekend. The model and LGBTQ activist took to Instagram on August 27 wearing Fendi’s gorgeous Beige houndstooth wool dress. The curve-hugging garment featured a gold belt and a cute side peplum that showed off Zaya’s cinched waist and long legs.
Zaya, 15, paired the look with a beautiful gold necklace, white pumps, and a Fendi pouch bag. In a short video, the young star gushed about the posh outfit online, filming herself strutting out of an elevator in the unique piece.
“Running late,” she wrote in the caption.
Within minutes, fans flocked to the muse’s comment section to praise her for her fierce fashion moment.
“On time and on point,” wrote one Instagram user. While another person commented, “ENERGY.”
On Twitter, @WonderKing82 applauded Zaya for being her authentic self, calling the fashionista an “inspiration.”
“I really wish I had her level of confidence and maturity to be my true self at her age, and she’s Black. Seeing kids living their true self brings such a calmness to my soul because whew it was rough back then in the 80s and 90s even 00s,” they added.
Zaya wasn’t the only celeb living loudly over the weekend. Lil Nas X appeared to be carrying the same energy, too.
On Saturday, the “Montero” crooner popped up on social media donning a wavy blowout and a golden kurta-inspired outfit. The Grammy award winner’s whispy tresses rocked and swayed as he did a little shimmy for fans in a fun video.
“He’s so beautiful,” one user responded to The Shade Room’s repost of the rapper’s short video. “His hair cuuuute tho,” another stan chimed in.
Zaya and Lil Nas X dare to be different and we love to see them changing the idea of beauty and empowering fans to live unapologetically. Individuality and self-expression can come in so many forms.
