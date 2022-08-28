MadameNoire Featured Video

Zaya Wade was running fashionably late over the weekend. The model and LGBTQ activist took to Instagram on August 27 wearing Fendi’s gorgeous Beige houndstooth wool dress. The curve-hugging garment featured a gold belt and a cute side peplum that showed off Zaya’s cinched waist and long legs.

Zaya, 15, paired the look with a beautiful gold necklace, white pumps, and a Fendi pouch bag. In a short video, the young star gushed about the posh outfit online, filming herself strutting out of an elevator in the unique piece.

“Running late,” she wrote in the caption.

Within minutes, fans flocked to the muse’s comment section to praise her for her fierce fashion moment.