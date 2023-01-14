MadameNoire Featured Video

Keyshia Cole denied claims that she will be exploiting her mother’s substance abuse issues in her upcoming biopic.

The Oakland singer is bringing her biopic to Lifetime with Debbie Morgan starring as her late mother Frankie Lons. Someone recently accused her of using her mother’s tragic story to benefit her.

“I said it! As soon as @KeyshiaCole momma died she was going to used [sic] that opportunity as she always does and make it work for her,” they tweeted. “Now she is making a movie about Frankie she always degrading them for her benefit.”

The “I Should’ve Cheated” singer denied that she would ever “degrade” Lon, who died in July 2022 of a drug overdose. Cole said this experience is more about healing than anything else.

Degrading my mother. ? I wanted the best for my mom. You prefer my story not be my story? At times I have too. But my truth is my truth. I just live mine loud. (while some suffer in silence. But This will come wit all that I do, So speak YOUR TRUTH, but yours ain’t mine. And I’m addition to that I have recorded a record that will be in the movie dedicated to my mother. (You all may or may not like it) but….. This movie was healing in some ways for me, so very appreciative of having this happen.

The film was scheduled to begin filming at the end of 2022, The Jasmine Brand reported.

We all fell in love with Lons when she was introduced to us through the BET reality show, Keyshia Cole The Way It Is in 2006. The show followed Cole, Lons and Cole’s sister Neffeteria Pugh as they tried to repair their relationship. In 2009, Pugh and Lons went on to have their own show on the network, Frankie & Neffe.