The cause of death for Frankie Lons, Keyshia Cole’s mother and beloved former reality star, has been revealed.

According to TMZ, the Alameda County Coroner’s Office Lons ruled that she died of multiple drug intoxication after an accidental overdose. Lons battle with addiction has been a public one that we watched her fight on BET reality shows, Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, Keyshia Cole: My New Life and Frankie & Neffe. Her brother, Sam, told TMZ that he had been checking in with Lons on a daily basis to ensure that she had stayed sober. Sadly, Lons died on July 18, one day before her 61st birthday, while kicking off her birthday festivities.

Back in January 2020, Cole revealed via social media that Lons had decided to check herself back into rehab.

“Happy YOU DECIDED ON YOUR OWN, to check YOURSELF INTO a facility to get treatment,” she captioned a picture of her, Lons and her two sons, Daniel Hiram Gibson Jr. and Tobias Khale. “It’s only been two weeks but, I’m trying to be hopeful and optimistic 🙃 Maybe that’s what’ll make THIS TIME different. This being what YOU WANTED AND NO ONE ELSE…….. Maybe this is the YEAR IN ALL ASPECTS !!!!! GREATNESS.”

After Lons’ death, Cole shared her devastation over her mother’s death on Instagram.