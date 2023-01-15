MadameNoire Featured Video

Jayda Cheaves doesn’t care about online trolls’ opinions and doesn’t think we should either.

With the line between unwarranted comments, trolling and online bullying more blurred than ever, the influencer’s “word of the day” was about unapologetically posting on social media.

Jayda said “the internet” makes its users feel insecure and put “in a box” in clips reposted by The Shade Room.

The Impact ATL reality star encouraged her followers to be “strong minded” and not be upset by the internet’s negativity, especially if they want to be influencers like her.

She also admitted she wasn’t always so resolute about her posts and unbothered by her haters.

“But now I’m so strong minded and grounded within myself that if I like something, I’m not going to let a negative comment steer me away from how I originally felt about something,” Jayda told her viewers.

Jayda’s Message and Being Authentic Online

Jayda’s posts about prioritizing your peace and authenticity online follow speculation regarding whether the influencer lightened her skin.

The rumors stemmed from photos captured of the social media personality at her Pretty Grind magazine cover event Jan. 10.

The influencer denied the skin bleaching rumors and her posts highlight that we’ve all felt pressured or trolled at some point about what we post online.

Jayda’s firm stance on being true to yourself on social media is refreshing. When you prioritize posting what you want, you’ll always know you put your authenticity first.

Meanwhile, worrying about comments leaves room for toxic comparisons and lower confidence about your post to creep in.

In the wise words of Jayda, “Don’t let that sh*t get to you.”

“Y’all can give it up,” the influencer told her haters. “I’m really in a space where I love myself — I feel like it’s me against the world. Nobody can say nothing to me that’s gon make me feel a way. F**k y’all, in the most humble way possible.”

We’re here for Jayda encouraging others to post themselves online as they see fit. Sound off in the comments below with the ways you protect your zen online.

