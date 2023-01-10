MadameNoire Featured Video

Influencer and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves is shutting down speculation she’s been bleaching her skin.

Cheaves firmly emphasized during a recently Instagram Live session that her skin appears lighter because she got a chemical peel and not because she’s been trying to lighten her skin tone.

“Like, I’m going to address this one more time,” Cheaves stated. “I got a chemical peel. My skin is still very raw. I’m still using all the creams and the stuff to, like, get rid of that first layer of dead skin.”

“My skin is also still peeling. So, it’s going to appear to be a lot lighter because they ripped off that first layer of skin. Moving on, I’m tired of y’all asking. I got my moles removed, and I got a chemical peel,” she further explained.

Social Media Reacts To Jayda Cheaves’ Skin Updates

Some social media users weren’t buying that Cheaves’ lighter complexion is solely due to her skin treatments.

“Chemical peels don’t be making u look ‘a lot lighter,’ but do u sis. That’s ur biz not ours,” one commenter wrote underneath The Shade Room’s repost of Cheaves’ IG Live.

Others believed Cheaves and said the influencer doesn’t owe anyone an explanation about her skin’s appearance and how she cares for it.

Dermatologist Dr. Onyeka Obioha told MADAMENOIRE last year that those with darker complexions are encouraged to use gentle exfoliation methods at home when getting cosmetic procedures to avoid unwanted results on their skin.

“With darker skin, our pigment cells are more reactive. They’re more likely to get excited and release melanin than lighter skin types, so that’s why we hyperpigment a lot more,” said Obioha.

“Even with cosmetic procedures, darker skin tones have to be very careful because we have a higher risk of hyperpigmenting and scarring if there’s any inflammation or any margin of error.”

