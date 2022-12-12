MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media influencer and entrepreneur Jayda Cheaves is basking in the success of her first annual Jingle Jam holiday toy drive event.

“Today was such a success,” Cheaves recapped on Instagram. “And thanks to all the guests who came out and enjoyed this amazing experience with us. It was every bit of perfect, everybody left HAPPY. And that’s what it’s all about 🙏🏽.”

“We had a time at this event!” Cheaves said in the caption of the influencer’s vlog about the event. “Can’t wait until next year. It’ll be even bigger and better.”

At the beginning of the video, Cheaves said the free tickets to her Jingle Jam sold out so quickly that she had to post 100 more for those wanting to attend.

“So instead of doing 300 tickets we had to end up doing 400. Just because — I’m like — there’s no way 300 people checked out that fast, absolutely no way,” she reflected. “So we added 100 more tickets.”

The influencer also showed off the Christmas decor in the venue and families enjoying the holiday bash.

“I just want to say thank you to Jayda because this is very important for the community. Because a lot of kids don’t have toys for Christmas. And she’s making a lot of dreams come true,” said a woman holding a baby outside of the event.

Watch the clip full of holiday spirit and cheer down below.

