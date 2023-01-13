MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna is ready to step into the spotlight for her highly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show performance.

On Jan. 13, the National Football League and Apple Music dropped a 30-second teaser, revving up hype for the Barbadian singer’s half-time show extravaganza next month.

The short clip, which was shared to the singer’s social accounts, captured her stepping into the spotlight as a montage of fan soundbites played in the background.

“We’ve waited for you,” one stan could be heard saying in the video, while another fan chimed in, “Rih Rih where have you been!?”

Rihanna, 34, donned an oversized fur coat paired with silver bling and an edgy braided updo. The promo ended with the star making a shushing gesture toward the camera as her hit “Needed Me” played in the background.

Rihanna launches a Savage X Fenty Game Day Collection

Earlier this week, the NFL took to Instagram with a video of Rihanna sporting the latest Savage X Fenty football hoodie.

To get fans ready for the Super Bowl, the “Umbrella” hitmaker dropped a limited-edition Game Day collection filled with comfy sport attire perfect for the occasion. The new drop features everything from hoodies and boxers to sweatpants and two-tone varsity jerseys. Sizes range from XXS to 4X, according to Billboard.

In September, Rihanna sent fans reeling with excitement when she announced that she would be gracing the Super Bowl halftime stage. The star was previously offered the gig in 2018, but she turned it down at the time due to controversy surrounding the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was suspended from the league for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and social injustice. After news of her Super Bowl performance hit the media, some fans called Rihanna out for doubling back on her support for Kaepernick. The singer hasn’t publicly addressed the commentary.

Super Bowl 2023 will go down Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. Will you be watching?

