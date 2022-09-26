MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s official! Rihanna will be performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show next year.

Fans of the Bajan beauty were sent reeling with excitement after the star took to social media with a picture of her hand clutching a football. Moments later, the NFL confirmed the big news with a statement from Roc Nation CEO Jay Z, who called the Fenty Beauty founder “a generational talent” and “a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”

Jay-Z also called the Roc Nation artist: “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

This will be the first time fans will get to see the star perform since her Anti world tour in 2016, and if she’s thinking about teasing new music, the Super Bowl would be the perfect place to premiere it. One fan wondered if Rih would be using the opportunity to announce a new album. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

TMZ reported that the NFL may be in talks to sign two other big performers to join the event, but the news has not been confirmed.

Are you excited to see Rihanna perform? Sound off in the comments section.

