The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most sought after venues a performer can get. Every second, millions of people will be watching on their phones or televisions, live-tweeting, texting and posting their reactions. The Super Bowl halftime performances are nothing less than extraordinary. Renowned Black women have performed during the Super Bowl halftime shows over the years, leaving us wanting more.

Grammy-winning artist Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl LVII halftime show, MADAMENOIRE recently reported. After posting a picture of herself clutching an NFL football on Instagram, the fashion and beauty mogul hinted at her performance. Rihanna’s performance for the Super Bowl has been confirmed by both Apple Music and the NFL. This icon will absolutely destroy the stage. Rihanna has large shoes to fill, but she will undoubtedly do so.

In anticipation of the legendary Rihanna taking the stage on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Here is a list of Black women who have graced the Super Bowl halftime show over the years.

Queen Latifah

On Jan. 25, 1998, Queen Latifah performed with Boyz II Men at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California, during Super Bowl XXXII between the Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers. In a halftime show dubbed, “A Tribute to Motown’s 40th Anniversary,” Queen Latifah performed her song “Paper” alongside Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and Martha Reeves to pay tribute to the legacy of Motown Records.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé has performed at the Super Bowl halftime show on multiple occasions; her first appearance was in 2013 with the instrumental rendition of the singer’s song “Run the World (Girls)” used as the show’s introduction. Beyoncé performed hit songs “Baby Boy,” “Love on Top,” “Crazy in Love,” and “End of Time.” Beyoncé then shared the stage with Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Then, in 2016, Beyoncé took the stage once more to perform alongside Super Bowl 50 headliners Coldplay. She gave her very first performance of “Formation.”

Diana Ross

In 1996, Diana Ross, former Supremes vocalist, took the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime show. In just 12 minutes, Diana changed into four different costumes. She also performed her hits “You Keep Me Hanging on,” “Baby Love” and “I Will Survive” before taking off in a helicopter.

Mary J. Blige

The Super Bowl LVI halftime show featured a performance by Grammy Award-winning vocalist Mary J. Blige. She performed popular songs including “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.” Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Eminem joined her for a tribute to Dr. Dre. But it was quite evident that Mary J. owned the stage after receiving five Emmy nominations for the performance.

Whitney Houston

This icon’s performance is nonetheless noteworthy even though she didn’t perform during the halftime Show. When she performed the National Anthem during Super Bowl XXV in 1991 at the age of 27, the vocalist set the bar high with her personal rendition.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson’s performance during Super Bowl XXXVIII was phenomenal. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer performed “All for You” and “Rhythm Nation.” She was accompanied by Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Nelly, Kid Rock, and Jessica Simpson. Regardless of the enormous controversy surrounding the performance. Janet delivered an incredible set and simply did what needed to be done.

When it comes to Rihanna’s anticipated performance next year, there are still a lot of unanswered questions. With Rih spotted briskly entering and exiting her recording studio. We’re left to wonder if she’ll perform new music. We are incredibly eager to see what she has planned for her performance.