Sheryl Lee Ralph’s unfiltered self-love message to her 15-year-old self included a jab at the Kardashians.

The Abbott Elementary star namedropped the famous family while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes over the weekend.

When asked what message she’d tell her younger self, Ralph affirmed that there’s nothing wrong with the non-Eurocentric beauty features she was born with.

The Emmy-winning actress told her younger self with a lighthearted quip that celebrities even pay thousands of dollars to achieve her natural beauty.

“There’s nothing wrong with your nose,” Ralph, 66, told her a teenage self. “There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin. There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head.”

“And there certainly is nothing wrong with your lips, because there will be some people called Kardashians and they will pay $10,000 for your lips. Hang in there, 15-year-old Sheryl Lee Ralph — you’re good,” the veteran actress added.

The Internet Fully Supported Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Statement

Several Twitter users defended Ralph’s comments and praised the actress for encouraging her younger self to love her Black features. Several commenters also highlighted that society often celebrates stereotypically “Black features” on non-black bodies.

Contrasting with public speculation, the Kardashians often remain coy about or blatantly deny rumors surrounding the cosmetic and plastic enhancements they’ve undergone.

The Kardashians, along with other celebrities like Miley Cyrus, J. Lo and Madonna, are only a few big names accused of appropriating Black features and aesthetics.

That’s what makes Ralph’s self-love message to her younger self so meaningful — the celebration of her natural beauty despite Black women’s underrepresented praise for their features.

Ralph took to Twitter Jan. 11. and seemingly doubled down on her red carpet statement. The actress tweeted, “I said what I said. Now, I’m going to bed. Goodnight!”

