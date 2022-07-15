MadameNoire Featured Video

Gabrielle Union is making sure her daughter Kaavia James grows up with a strong sense of self-love, especially regarding her natural hair.

In a clip, the Cheaper by the Dozen actress posted on social media, she and Kaavia had mommy-daughter time on the couch while rocking their beautifully curly natural tresses.

Kaavia described her hair as “puffy” and cutely smiled when her mom told her how beautiful it is.

The 3-year-old also gave a small showcase of her ‘fro’s versatility.

In the caption, Union said, “Teaching @kaaviajames to love every part of herself is a full time job with no days off but I approach it as an act of love.”

“From the time Black girls are born, folks are checking our ears and nail beds to see how dark we might be or the incessant commentary about what “grade” of hair our kids might have. All our parts are up for discussion and often times, scorn,” the actress reflected.

Union shared her appreciation for actress Jazmyn Simon’s children’s book “Most Perfect You,” which inspires children to grow in self-acceptance and self-love.

Union On Kaavia’s Hair

Unfortunately, Kaavia’s hair hasn’t always been excused from the hypercritical commentary her mother’s caption highlighted Black children are subjected to.

“Kaav swims every day, so even when her hair is done in the morning, she swims. So it’s not going to be picture perfect or whatever people feel that means. I’m human. I see comments where they’re like, ‘That child’s hair is never done,'” Union told MADAMENOIRE last year. “And it is done. I just don’t chase her around making sure that we document her looking super, super done every single day. You’ll see her like that on occasion.”

