Black-owned hair care brand Mielle Organics has landed a major partnership deal with Proctor & Gamble Beauty. The massive conglomerate owns some of the biggest personal care brands around the world, including Olay and Always.

According to NBC News, P&G Beauty will work closely alongside Mielle co-founder Monique Rodriguez to expand the brand’s access to Black communities and more consumers across the nation. Both companies have also committed to donating $10 million each to the Mielle Cares non-profit, which will fund research and innovation for hair care in underserved communities.

In a statement, Rodriguez gushed about the partnership telling fans:

“I am thrilled that we will make an even greater impact in how we give back to the community.”

Mielle’s buzzing haircare products have become a hot commodity since the company’s inception in 2014. Thousands of consumers have been impressed by the brand’s Rosemary Mint Oil, which boasts natural properties that help to straighten hair and moisture the scalp. Earlier this month, some Black customers expressed concern with the brand, after a few products like the Rosemary Mint Oil were becoming hard to find on shelves due to growing popularity.

“I can completely understand why people are frustrated because of the lack of access to our products,” Rodriguez told ESSENCE after news of the deal made headlines. “I can also appreciate that new consumers are now discovering Mielle, and discovering this amazing oil. And honestly, that is why this partnership with P&G is so important.”

Some Black consumers fear Mielle is becoming gentrified due to the product reaching more white consumers

Mielle’s big partnership comes weeks after fans of color expressed concern online that they feared the brand was becoming “gentrified” now that more white consumers have been using the Rosemary Mint Oil.

The controversy sparked in late December after a white TikTok star named Alix Earle reviewed the product for her more than three million followers. Earle said she experienced “tremendous hair growth” after using the oil for a little over a month.

In the comment section, Black women expressed their frustrations about the issue. “Great now Mielle is about to be gentrified,” wrote one person. “Damn now Mielle is going to be out of stock/expensive,” commented another TikTok user. “Sistas we got to start gatekeeping.”

Chairish Naturals CEO Najeera Williams further addresses fears

Chairish Naturals founder Najeera Williams went into further detail about the collective concern among Black consumers in a lengthy TikTok video. While a fan and consumer of Mielle Organics, Williams explained that Black users were upset about white people using the product due to “a similar situation with another brand known as Shea Moisture.”

In 2017, Unilever acquired Shea Moisture, another Black-owned hair care brand popular for its natural hair care products geared towards women of color. After the partnership, some fans complained that the quality of the product declined drastically due to the acquisition. Outrage also sparked after the company began using white models for some of its ad campaigns.

While this partnership will help to reach new consumers, Rodriguez reassured fans that the quality and integrity of Mielle products would remain the same.

“The community is the foundation of Mielle,” she added to ESSENCE. “I can assure you that at Mielle we have no plans to change any of our formulas and joining P&G means all of our loyal customers can truly expect the same high-quality products tomorrow that is on shelves today.”

What do you think about the future of Mielle? Will you still be purchasing any products?

