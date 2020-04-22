Beauty Of 5: New Strengthening And Smoothing Hair Oils Your Strands Need

While Georgia may be reopening hair salons this Friday, most of us who have been fending for ourselves when it comes to our hair will be doing so for many weeks and possibly even months to come during quarantine. And while we miss our stylists and the way they lay our hair, one of the key things many of us are likely missing about hitting up the salon is having an expert opinion when it comes to our hair’s health.

Maintaining our manes, whether straight, kinky, or in protective styles is no easy feat, but making sure our strands sustain their strength is absolutely crucial to retaining growth and achieving shine and luster. By now, we’re certain you’ve gotten your shampoo and conditioning game down, but if you’re still in need of a product to deliver the smooth and shine you’re used to without sacrificing your hair’s strength and elasticity, check out these five oils that promise to do just that.

Source: MIELLE / Mielle Organics

If there was ever a time to free your edges and give them the tender love and care they deserve, it’s now. This new Rosemary Mint organic hair oil from Mielle Organics is infused with Biotin and 30 essential oils and nutrients to help you achieve longer, stronger, healthier hair by nourishing the hair’s follicles, preventing dry scalp, and smoothing split ends. It’s gentle enough for every day use, but you can also apply as a hot oil treatment on wash day.