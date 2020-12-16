Last year, there were whispers of concern as well as some confusion when it appeared that actress Meagan Good‘s complexion changed. The beauty, though never necessarily dark in skin tone, looked noticeably lighter than ever before. At a certain point, she even began to look pale. Those whispers turned into not-so-quiet questions of whether or not she bleached her skin, to which the star finally had to speak up and say that wasn’t the case. Instead, she shared with someone online that she’d actually been given products by an unlicensed aesthetician to correct some skin issues, and instead, they altered her skin.

Despite setting the record straight, it was an experience that the 39-year-old admitted in a new interview was “traumatic” and that she’s still trying to move past.

“I think that was probably the most shame I had felt in a long time,” she said during a chat with The Same Room, which is a video series produced by the people at The Shaderoom focusing on faith and culture.

She recounted, again, how she went to the wannabe aesthetician who convinced her to try products to help her treat some sun damage.

“A few months later, I am like five shades lighter than I actually am,” she said. “It was a really traumatic experience because I really trusted the person and I kept asking her through the process, is this what’s supposed to happen? And she’s like, ‘Oh it’ll lift. It will come back.'”

However, she realized it wasn’t coming back though, which sent the actress on an emotional roller coaster when she thought about young girls looking at her and thinking she may have changed her brown skin because she didn’t love it.

“It was super embarrassing and super painful, especially in the climate we’re in as Black women,” she said. “I love my skin. I love myself and overconfidently when I look in the mirror, I like what I see. And to feel like someone stole that from me and to feel like I was misled and then now there’s commentary on it and people are thinking that I don’t love myself, that’s something I can get through. But when I’m thinking about these young girls, these young brown-skinned girls who are thinking that I’ve changed myself and what kind of ideas it’s putting in their head, that just broke my heart.”

Good, who broke into tears after talking about the impact the unintentional mistake would have on younger girls, is still working through the pain that experience brought her. She did have to watch her skin transform in a way that was out of her control, and had to watch it happen in the public eye. However, her skin seems to be returning to its original brown tone, and she’s glad that she was made stronger despite the embarrassment.

Check out more from her conversation with The Same Room about it, as well as images of Good’s skin before and after all this happened by hitting the flip.

Good is pictured here in 2003, with her bronzed skin shining at singer Usher’s birthday party.

“It’s a process,” she said of getting over the situation regarding her skin and what the public thought was going on. “But I will say this, as I’m working through it the blessing in it is, sometimes we don’t know why God allows certain things to happen.”

Meagan Good during Usher’s 25th Birthday Bash “Flashback 1978” – Arrivals at Pearl in West Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)