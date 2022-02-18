MadameNoire Featured Video

MADAMENOIRE is always excited to feature products in the beauty sphere specifically targeted towards melanin-rich skin. That said, we recently chatted with Los Angeles-based dermatologist Dr. Onyeka Obioha, MD, about SheaMoisture’s recently launched Even & Radiant skincare collection.

The line includes five products blended with natural and raw honey to help visibly reduce the appearance of dark and post-acne spots while helping to restore skin’s natural tone.

It includes a 3-in-1 Melting Cleansing Balm ($12.99), Dark Spot Correcting Serum ($12.99), Daily Face Lotion ($10.99), Night Cream ($11.99) and Daily Exfoliating Toner Pads ($12.99).

Dr. Obioha described the Even & Radiant Collection overall as a “comprehensive” line that’ll particularly help those with melanated skin that want to treat hyperpigmentation gently.

“Unlike many other products you can get over-the-counter that are harsh and can strip and dry out your skin of its natural oils, the Even & Radiant products are hydrating and contain nourishing ingredients,” Dr. Obioha explained. “After you use them — even though they’re effective for unclogging pores — it doesn’t make your skin feel dry.”

The dermatologist shared that eczema is the second most common problem patients usually seek treatment for, trailing hyperpigmentation. With that in mind, she outlined how the collection’s honey and shea butter — the latter being sourced in Ghana — “is great” for those with eczema flare-ups.

“That’s how the combination works,” Dr. Obioha said. “The honey specifically is antibacterial and moisturizing, but the two together are really good at nourishing the skin barrier, thereby preventing eczema flare-ups and helping with hyperpigmentation.”

Dr. Obioha also noted that the honey in the 3-in-1 Melting Cleansing Balm works as a natural exfoliant, making the products an ideal pre-cleanse for those who wear a lot of makeup, work out, or feel their skin needs a deep cleanse.

“What happens with hyperpigmentation a lot of times is what we medically call post-inflammation,” Dr. Obioha said. “Acne is inflammatory, eczema is inflammatory, psoriasis is inflammatory. The pigment those issues leave behind is new pigment on the top layer of the skin, so when you use an exfoliating product, it helps remove that.”

“However, there has to be a balance. Because if a product is too harsh at exfoliating your skin, it’s also going to cause inflammation,” the dermatologist advised. “All the products you use to treat hyperpigmentation should be mild enough to exfoliate without also causing harm.”

“Hyperpigmentation is absolutely a problem melanated skin faces more than lighter complexions,” the dermatologist added. “Everybody of all skin tones has the same number of pigment-producing cells — the ones that make melanin — but different skin tones vary with the amount of melanin they produce.”

“With darker skin, our pigment cells are more reactive. They’re more likely to get excited and release melanin than lighter skin types, so that’s why we hyperpigment a lot more,” she said. “Even with cosmetic procedures, darker skin tones have to be very careful because we have a higher risk of hyperpigmenting and scarring if there’s any inflammation or any margin of error.

Dr. Obioha specified that all skin types can use the line, but the moisturizers will significantly benefit dry, eczema-prone, and combination skin.

Additionally, those with oily and acne-prone skin, or those concerned with anti-aging and evening their complexion, should test out the 3-in-1 Melting Cleansing Balm, Dark Spot Correcting Serum and Daily Exfoliating Toner Pads.

