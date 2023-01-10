MadameNoire Featured Video

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, and her fiancé, Wayne Duece, are getting closer and closer to tying the knot. The young couple took to social media Jan. 9 to share snapshots from a photo shoot teasing them as husband and wife.

Broadus rocked a white satin corset mini dress with lace detailing and accessorized the look with a veil, matching gloves, and black open-toed slingback heels. The 23-year-old’s hair — a combination of braids and curls — was glammed up in silver jewelry that matched her earrings and necklace.

Duece stood by his fiancée’s side in many of the photos donning a short-sleeved black leather button-up top with matching pants and a white undershirt.

Broadus captioned more intimately captured black and white snaps of her and Duece with “I can’t lose when I’m with you.”

The groom-to-be shared equally loving captions, one of them being: “The beginning of forever ❤️.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Strips Down For Racy Photo Shoot To Remind You She’s Not A Little Girl Anymore”

Broadus’ posts shared that her glam was thanks to Makeup by Martie and hairstylist Teased by Tasia. In their respective posts, the couple tagged photographer Emilynn Rose as the eye behind the lens.

Cori Broadus and Wayne Duece’s Engagement

Broadus and Duece have been a couple since 2018 and shared their engagement news in November 2022. Broadus, who preforms under the stage name CHOC, opened up last summer about how her and Duece’s relationship is deeper than the fame that runs in her family.

“Ya’ll love saying a n**** must like me cause my daddy Snoop Dogg, like why can’t he just love me for me[?]” Broadus penned in July to those trolling her relationship.

Read more below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Cori Broadus Calls Out Trolls Who Say Men Only Love Her For Being Snoop Dogg’s Daughter”