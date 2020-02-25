Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Strips Down For Racy Photo Shoot To Remind You She’s Not A Little Girl Anymore

Time to feel old again.

Cori Broadus, youngest child and sole daughter of Shante Broadus and rapper Snoop Dogg sent quite the visual message to people recently, reminding us that she is no longer Snoop’s little girl, but rather, a 20-year-old woman very comfortable in her body.

The Neighborhood Talk got their hands on the side-by-side photo, which shows Braodus in what appears to be a thong and crop high-neck top, showing off her backside and holding on to her curves. As far as we know, there is no caption, but chile, the picture is worth a thousand words:

As surprising as the photo may be if you’ve been seeing Cori since she was a little girl with her brothers and famous father, she’s been talking about being comfortable in the natural skin she’s in for a while. Back in 2016, then 17, she shared that after growing up hating being a darker-skinned girl, she finally felt proud.

“I can finally say I’m comfortable in my own skin,” she wrote at the time. “Grew up despising the skin tone I was in because it’s been bashed on for so long & society has been putting in our heads that dark is ugly. For all you beautiful chocolate girls/ women out there you’re BEAUTIFUL & don’t let anyone tell you different.”

That same year she also said that she was “Learning to love & accept my body for what it is #chubs.”

In addition, she did the big chop in 2018, encouraging other women not to feel fearful about doing something similar.

“Don’t be afraid to try new things,” she said at the time. “My growth is reallllll.”

And just this year she proved how bold in her messaging she can be, getting a tattoo that reads “Belle,” as in “beautiful,” on the side of her face.

While Snoop may be supportive of the message she’s putting out there, Cori’s famous dad likely won’t be pleased about the photos. But based on the fact that he’s busy at the moment trying to move on from those ugly comments he made about Gayle King, which he’ll be explaining on Red Table Talk this week, he may not even notice. Either way, she looks great!