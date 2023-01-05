MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer spent her peaceful Babymoon with beau Darius Jackson, relaxing to the fullest.

As Keke embarks on the adventure of parenthood, she reflects on the significance of “rest,” as the season’s theme.

The 29-year-old actress also shared a glimpse of her Babymoon on Instagram, along with uplifting remarks that expressed her mindset, as the New Year approached.

Palmer, an actress, podcaster and entrepreneur, looks as stunning as ever, and took some time off from her busy schedule to unwind. With her partner Jackson, she shared pictures of herself in a lovely, animal print swimsuit that showed off her growing baby bump, feeding fish and posing in front of an airplane.

“Babymoon in full affect,” Palmer captioned the photo on her IG.

“i’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. i am antsy by nature. i love having a schedule, even on vacation. i learned to at least schedule things leisurely so i have something to complete that’s on brand with the theme of the season.”

Keke went on to say that her father is her greatest inspiration and how he taught her the value of sacrifice.

“His life is full, and he has given so much. I don’t think giving or sacrificing are bad things, it’s who I am and that will never change.”

The Nope star states she will avoid the label “soft girl life” and instead use the word rest. Stressing the significance of being “intentional” and “at ease” so that she can reap all the benefits given.

The expecting momma also gave an update on her pregnancy, adding, “I might delete this. Idk why, but cringeeee. Love my crocs @sza —&& btw this baby moving thing is weirdddddd. Slide four is how I feel about that.”

