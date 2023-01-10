MadameNoire Featured Video

Kenya Moore hopes her lengthy divorce from her estranged husband Marc Daly will be wrapped up by this year’s hot girl summer.

Paparazzi caught up with the Real Housewives of Atlanta star in New York this week and got an update on the reality star’s split.

Moore, who filed for divorce in May 2021, told TMZ that her divorce was taking a long time to be finalized because she and Daly had no prenuptial agreement in place before tying the knot in June 2017.

The Bravo star shared her confidence in the divorce ending soon and laughed when the paparazzi suggested her split would be wrapped up by 2023’s “hot girl summer.”

Kenya Moore Reflects On Her Marriage To Marc Daly

In a recent interview on the Tamron Hall Show, Moore, 51, said that she and Marc “always” hoped they’d get past their martial issues.

“As I said before, I felt like my voice was stifled a lot because I felt like I had to be a certain kind of wife to get along with him and his personality,” Moore said of her marriage with Daly. “That’s not what a marriage is about.”

“I protected him as much as I could. I protected our marriage as much as I could. But there were signs in the very beginning, before he ever stepped foot on [RHOA]. That was never an issue,” Moore added. “In fact, I was very adamant about telling the producers, ‘I’m not going to put him on the show if that’s something he doesn’t want to do and it’ll affect our relationship in a negative way,’ I said no. But it was the other stuff that was going on.”

Watch Moore on FOX’s new show Special Force: World’s Toughest Test, which debuted Jan. 4.

