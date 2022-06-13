MadameNoire Featured Video

Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore have responded to their co-star Marlo Hampton’s messy comments on their individual sexual histories.

On June 12’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans heard the low blows Marlo took at Kandi and Kenya during a private conversation the Le’Archive owner had with Shereé Whitfield.

Marlo and Shereé spoke about the Kandi and Kenya as they sat outside and away from the group — all of whom were at castmate Sanya Richard-Ross’ house for a Jamaican dinner party.

“First of all, Kandi was a d*mn ho. She f–ked everybody for free,” Marlo told Shereé. “That b–ch was a ho and that p–sy wasn’t good. And that’s why [she] always got to date underneath [her] tax bracket, OK?”

“And Kenya, ‘I was Miss USA and I have Kenya Moore [Haircare].’ B–ch, you was a godd–n video ho!” Marlo continued, as Shereé laughed. “[She] went through every rapper in America and didn’t get a ring.”

Both Kandi and Kenya responded to Marlo’s comments on Twitter following last night’s episode.

Kandi referred to Marlo as “the lady with the heavy tongue” within a series of tweets. Meanwhile, Kenya retweeted some thoughts that shared her feelings on Marlo’s disparaging opinion of her alleged past.

The messiness of the drama between the three ladies was further fueled on Twitter when Marlo responded to Kandi’s quip with: “Keep watching because the lady with the heavy tongue is keeping everybody storyline juicy and paychecks coming in!”

“Where have y’all been the past 10 years when I’ve been called every negative name in the book except a child of God? #rhoa,” Marlo added, seemingly attempting to justify tearing down her castmates.

As you can see in the clip below, Marlo doubled down on her opinion that Kenya is a ho during a game she played on yesterday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Peep it below.

