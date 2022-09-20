MadameNoire Featured Video

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore updated viewers on the status of her divorce from Marc Daly during Part 2 of the hit Bravo show’s Season 14 reunion.

RHOA viewers will recall that Moore showed off her “Keyoncé” persona this season with her often light-hearted and playful demeanor.

Interestingly, the former Miss USA also highlighted throughout various episodes that things haven’t been as easy-going as she’d like them to be concerning her dynamic with Daly, her estranged husband and father of her only child.

The divorcing couple tied the knot in June 2017 and had separated by August 2019.

Although they briefly rekindled, Moore and Daly ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

During the Sept. 18 airing of Part 2 of the RHOA Season 14 reunion, Moore told host Andy Cohen that despite filing for divorce from Daly in May 2021, the dissolution of the marriage remains ongoing.

“[I’m] still not divorced,” Moore told Cohen, later adding, “He’s not asking for anything at this point. It’s just at a standstill. So until we get a trial date or settle, it’s still going to go on.”

The “Gone With The Wind Fabulous” star’s update at the reunion was similar to comments she made on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May of this year, according to PEOPLE.

“I feel like it’s been going on for years too,” Moore reportedly said then, speaking on her divorce’s delay. “I want it to be over. The hold-up is on the other side.”

“Get me free! Get me free!” the RHOA star added.

Kenya Moore’s Love Life Amid Divorce

“I’m definitely doing some group dating and have people pursuing me, but nothing serious yet,” Moore told Cohen during the RHOA Season 14 reunion.

“I’m doing better in business than I’ve ever done in my entire life,” she continued. “People are flooding me with, ‘Hey, my friend wants to meet you,’ guys reaching out. I just have that energy right now.”

Part 3 of the RHOA Season 14 Reunion airs on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. EST.

