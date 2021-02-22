MadameNoire Featured Video

Although Keke Palmer has been long admired as one of the most talented and young multi-hyphenates in the game, what many love most about the star is her down-to-earth sense of honesty. As per a recent interview with Women’s Health, Palmer shared a pivotal moment she had surrounding the acne she battles — a symptom related to her PCOS diagnosis. Graciously, the star also let us in on a brand she swears by for keeping her skin in check.

If you didn’t know, PCOS is a hormonal syndrome that disrupts a woman’s normal bodily regulation. With increased weight gain, depression, and severe acne as being only a few of the potential symptoms those who battle it might face, the illness definitely has the ability to attack one’s overall self-esteem, as well as their physical body. While discussing how the acne she had at one point lowered her confidence, Palmer told the magazine, “I had a moment where I looked in the mirror, and when I tell you my skin was so bad — girl, like my skin was so bad. I’m hating my skin, and I’m being so mean to myself because I’m thinking that no one will ever really get to see me for me. I literally just started crying so much looking at myself. I was crying, crying, crying.” Choosing to silence her inner critic, the star recalled reaffirming her self-love shortly after her low point. “And then I said, ‘I love you, I love you,’” Palmer told Women’s Health.

Speaking on her favorite drugstore brand for helping nourish and take care of her skin, Palmer mentioned Olay as being one of her long-time staples. As an official spokesperson for the brand for over a year now, the star suggested choosing an Olay product containing retinol, to help treat the acne on one’s body just as well as you would on your face.

“I love that Olay products are affordable and that they’re durable,” Palmer said. “They’ve been in peoples’ households for years. I trust them.” Concerning how retinol can make all the difference for those experiencing acne on the face or the body, she added, “– I love that they’re creating products not just for your face but the body, too. You should treat the skin on your body the same way that you treat the skin on your face. So I’m very excited to upgrade my routine with the body cleanser and this body wash. Retinol can overnight just get into your skin and rejuvenate you for the morning.”

To shop the Olay product mentioned in Palmer’s feature, click here.