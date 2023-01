MadameNoire Featured Video

Black women were on top of everything in 2022. From Grammy nominations to Supreme court nominations, we’re taking the time to reflect on all our sisters’ accolades from this past year.

1) Lizzo

About Damn Time took over TikTok for a period, and with her latest AOTY-nominated LP Special dropping to acclaim, in addition to scoring an Emmy, we’re positive Lizzo’s sparkling career is only going up.