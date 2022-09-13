MadameNoire Featured Video

Diddy sent his boo Yung Miami a shout out after her Revolt TV talk show Caresha Please, landed its first award nomination. The show is nominated for Best Hip-Hop Platform at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards.

“Proud of you @yungmiami305 Shawty Wop!!!! On your BET Hip Hop Award nomination for Best Hip Hop Platform! You out here F***** S*** Up!!!! Love 🖤✨💫 @revolttv … I TOLD YOU!”

Yung Miami also expressed her excitement about her show’s first nod.

“OMGGGG #Careshaplease got nominated for its 1st award! I’m smiling so hard WTF,” she tweeted.

City Girls landed nominations for Best Hip-Hop Video and Best Collaboration.

Other nominees include Cardi B, Fivio Foreign, Baby Keem, Doja Cat, Latto, BIA and more. Drake leads the pack with 14 nominations.

Celebrities don’t hold back once they sit down on Caresha’s couch. Most recently, Saweetie opened up about her failed relationship with Quavo.

“I lost someone who I loved,” she said. “You know, when you think someone is your soulmate, and you don’t end up with them, it’s hard. You know, a lot of people thought that I was just having fun and the single life, but I was hurt. Like, I really loved him, and I was just doing a lot of soul searching. My problem is, I be thinking about like 10 years from now we gon’ have this, this, and that. So like when they don’t happen, I be like…my dreams be, like, shattered.”

Yung Miami has even been candid about her relationship status. She famously told Diddy that she’s single but they go together. Diddy basically agreed.

“We date. We’re dating,” he said. “We go have dates. We’re friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times,” the hip-hop mogul said.

Other memorable guests include Megan Thee Stallion, Kevin Gates, Saucy Santana and fellow City Girl JT.