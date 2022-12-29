MadameNoire Featured Video

Michelle and Barack Obama have been a beacon for Black love throughout their historic political journey, but this month some fans were surprised to learn that at one point, Mrs. Obama “couldn’t stand” the former president.

During her REVOLT Cross-Generational Conversation series with Kelly Rowland, H.E.R, Tina-Knowles-Lawson and Winnie Harlow, Michelle said she wasn’t feeling Barack, especially when their children were young.

“People think I’m being catty for saying this: it’s like, there were 10 years where I couldn’t stand my husband,” the Becoming author confessed, according to PEOPLE. “And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.” The Obamas life changed when they moved into the White House in 2009. Their daughters, Malia and Sasha, were seven and 10 at the time. As they fought to excel in their political careers, the couple struggled to balance parenting and everything else in between.

“For 10 years while we’re trying to build our careers and worrying about school and who’s doing what and what, I was like, ‘Argh, this isn’t even!’” Michelle recalled. “And guess what? Marriage isn’t 50/50, ever. Ever. There are times I’m 70, he’s 30. There are times he’s 60, 40. But guess what? Ten years. We’ve been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 — it’s just how you look at it. People give up — ‘Five years; I can’t take it.’”

Michelle and Barack met while they were studying law in their hometown of Chicago in 1989. Three years later, the power couple tied the knot in 1992. The duo has soared to incredible heights together, despite their rocky beginnings. They changed the face of the nation with their historic two-term presidency and have generated millions from a bevy of lucrative deals across media and television.

In October, the Obamas celebrated their 30th anniversary with gushy Instagram posts, showering each other with love and affection.