The Obamas are set to release a new Netflix series soon and this time the former first couple are producing a story all about Black love. The project titled Blackout will focus on the stories of 6 teenagers who find love during a power outage in New York City. Variety notes that the 6-part anthology series will be produced by their Higher Ground and Temple Hill production companies.

While a release date has yet to be confirmed, sources say the new project will explore a variety of different relationships and storylines including a look into queer relationships, love triangles, and friendships. The goal is to show viewers that love doesn’t have to look one way.

“When the lights go out and people reveal hidden truths, love blossoms, friendships transform, and all possibilities take flight,” Netflix describes of the TV and film project.

The streaming platform did give a little glimpse into what viewers can expect from the Obama’s latest creation. Apparently, a few of the storylines featured throughout the film will show two girls in “search for a lost photograph” and “two boys trapped on the subway” who “come face-to-face with their feelings.” The stories depicted in the film will be derived from other well-known authors including Dhonielle Clayton (Tiny Pretty Things), Tiffany D. Jackson (Allegedly), and Nic Stone (Dear Martin) among others.

Barack and Michelle have produced a number of projects for the streaming giant in the past including We The People, Fatherhood that features actor Kevin Hart as a widowed dad, and last year’s Crip Camp that examined a group of teen campers who were inspired to join the fight for disability civil rights.

