While Michelle Obama is still dedicated to keeping herself fit and healthy, the former First Lady is giving herself and her body more grace.

While doing press for her new book, The Light We Carry, the 58-year-old mother of two opened up about how menopause has affected her approach to health and fitness.

As many will recall, Obama made it her mission during her time in the White House to encourage healthy lifestyles and initiatives, especially for kids.

However, since going through menopause, the New York Times best-selling author said her goals have changed.

“I am still physically active, and my goal now, instead of having ‘Michelle Obama arms’ — I just want to keep moving,” she told PEOPLE. “If I can walk and move, I don’t have to run. I don’t have to beat everyone.”

“I’ve had to change the way I see myself in my health space,” Obama added.

Michelle Obama On Going Through Menopause

Like many other women, Obama highlighted that not much information is available to women as they approach and go through the change.

“There is not a lot of conversation about menopause. I’m going through it, and I know all of my friends are going through it. And the information is sparse,” Obama noted. “You’re trying to sort through the information and the studies and the misinformation. So I’m right there.”

“I never used to weigh myself. I’m not trying to stick to numbers, but when you’re in menopause, you have this slow creep that you just don’t realize,” said the former First Lady. “We’re all in menopause with stretchy [waist] bands and our athleisure wear on, and you look up and you can’t fit the outfits you had last year. I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful.”

All things said and done, Obama feels “blessed” by her menopause experience.

“I think my skin still feels healthy. My hair is still in my head. These are the things that I have to count my blessings for,” she mused.

The Light We Carry goes on sale Nov. 15.

