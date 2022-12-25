MadameNoire Featured Video

Christmas Day is a day to celebrate and cherish every little miracle in our lives. For many, one of the greatest miracles is family. A survey conducted by online travel booking platform Agoda found that unhindered time with family is one of the things people most look forward to around the holidays. All of the things we keep ourselves busy with all year – from maintaining the home to pursuing our careers to caring for our health – we do for family. That includes the family you build through friends. Christmas is about taking a moment to enjoy those things you can’t put a price on. So while you have some time to relax and reflect, here are some Christmas activities to indulge in.

Go Through Old Photo Albums

You know your auntie or granddad is always trying to get you to look through old family photo albums. Take the time on Christmas to sit with an older relative and go through precious family photos. Give them the time to share stories with you about your family history and about their memories with ancestors you didn’t get to meet. It will mean a lot to them, and will help you feel more connected to your roots.