Beauty Of 5: Detox Your Body With These Charcoal-Infused Products

Whether willingly or not, all of us are doing some form of detoxing right now as we practice social-distancing and become increasingly conscious of who and what we come into contact with. But if you live in a densely populated area or are still having to leave the house each day, either to go to work or pick up items for the home, or look after family members, you may feel like your skin needs some extra detoxing. The good news is charcoal is a great affordable agent for that.

Activated charcoal has many health and beauty benefits, which is why you see it in everything from toothpaste to deodorant, face masks, and even body washes and shampoos these days. But what exactly does it do? According to Reader’s Digest Best Health Mag, active charcoal helps reduce pores, balance oily skin, treat acne, soothe irritation, rid hair of toxins, remedy scalp conditions, and deep cleanse skin. Want to get a little more charcoal in your beauty diet? Here are a few products to add to your regimen.

Binchotan charcoal fibers are woven into the material of this foil-backed, holographic sheet mask from Bliss which gently exfoliates and detoxifies skin’s pores to leave your complexion super smooth and radiant. Plus it’s hard to argue that you’ve ever had a more cool looking face mask, which makes treating yourself and your skin even more fun.