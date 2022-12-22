MadameNoire Featured Video

EJ King, Megan Thee Stallion’s former stylist, is catching flack for what many deem to be a shady post following his testimony during the Tory Lanez shooting trial. A few big named celebs are also being dragged for liking the aforementioned post.

On Dec. 19, the celebrity fashion stylist took to the stand to testify about the events that transpired leading up to Meg’s alleged assault.

After his court appearance, King stopped to pose for the cameras outside of the courtroom, showing off his chic oversized pink blazer and slouchy denim pinstriped pants. The star shared some of the images on his Instagram account along with a video that captured him chatting with reporters on the steps of the courthouse. In the background, the theme song of Law & Order could be heard, which made some fans and celebrities chuckle in the comment section.

“Is the law and order music for me. I love you,” wrote model and reality TV star Eva Marcille. While Love & Hip Hop’s Emily B commented, “The music is taking me out.” The interaction was later shared by The Neighborhood Talk.

Social media claps back at EJ King and celebs who poked fun of Megan Thee Stallion’s Shooting

Unfortunately, some folks on social media felt as though King and a few of the big named celebs in the comments were poking fun at Meg’s alleged shooting.

“None of these people were ever Megan Thee Stallion’s friend,” wrote one Twitter user. “Not Tory, not Kelsey, not EJ, not any of the influencers laughing about her in the comments on IG. I hope she’s learned that you really gotta be careful who you call a friend cause BABY… it’s not looking good.”

A few users had a bone to pick with Emily B, Hazel E and Eva Marcille for making light of the incident, given that all three women are victims of domestic violence.

“Every “celebrity” laughing @ Meg’s situation in the comments have all been PUBLICLY abused in the worst ways .. by men.. the audacity of them. But this speaks to the damage of their spirits,” wrote one user. While another person chimed in:

“@emilyb_ you shouldn’t have commented at all! You made your cries of mistreatment and abuse public, and sought peoples support and wanted ppl to rally behind you, but here you are in mentions. Making light of an ongoing seriously traumatizing trial process Meg is going thru,..and you stupidly comment and then add insult to injury, and backpeddle without an apology? Miss us all with that BS.”

As backlash continued to pour across social media, Emily B stepped up to defend herself.

In the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk, the 41-year-old star wrote:

“Now I usually don’t do this & respond but I’m not ok with this narrative -I would never laugh at any women’s trauma. Come on now. Y’all know me better than that. I have no clue what is even happening. I blindly commented. – I was commenting on a song choice not Meg or anyone else involved. Period. Have a goodnight.”

EJ King responds to the backlash

After the smoke cleared, King took to social media to clear the air about the controversy, too.

“To know me is to know I put music over everything, every video, every post. If it fits the moment, ill find a song that fits; that’s just what I do. I don’t need to poke fun at anyone’s pain or trauma or make a joke,” King explained in a video post.

“I was subpoenaed to go to court, and I know this is a very serious situation, but this was my day in court. That’s how I felt. I didn’t say names, I didn’t give any references, I didn’t do nothing of the sort,” he continued.

“You treated court like a fashion show; I treated a public thing that was going to be seen by the public so I would never look crazy. I liked my outfit, I liked how I looked, and obviously, the people in court liked how I looked. I don’t need to poke fun or be insensitive to the situation. That’s yall being insensitive.”

EJ King claims Megan Thee Stallion was “Faded” before shooting

During his court appearance Monday, King testified that Megan and Kelsey were drinking excessively during the night of the 2020 shooting. Speaking to Tory’s attorney, George Mgdesyan, King claimed he tried to convince Megan to leave Kylie Jenner’s pool party around 8 or 9 p.m. because he didn’t feel comfortable being there, according to The Shade Room. Meg reportedly did not want to leave without Tory.

According to the fashion guru’s testimony, Meg had been drinking with Kelsey and Kylie prior to Tory’s arrival. When the Canadian star popped up, King claimed the trio got excited and started drinking more together.

“(That’s when) Meg’s energy shifted from fun Megan to irritated Megan,” King told the courtroom.

According to the outlet, King became worried for Meg, noting how the star has a tendency to get “aggressive” when she gets “faded.” When Mgdesyan asked King whether Meg was “past the faded point” during the night of the party, the stylist responded, “yes.” Throughout the night, King said he was on high “alert,” especially after Meg allegedly made a slight comment toward Kylie Jenner in her intoxicated state.

King claimed that Kelsey told Kylie, “you’re fun, you’re a vibe,” to which Megan allegedly responded, “I’m really glad because I thought you were a lame.”

Further along in his testimony, King said he did not see Meg or Kelsey with a firearm during the party, but he did note that he had seen Meg carry tasers and mace to protect herself in the past.

You can read the details of his full testimony below courtesy of NPR’s Louder Than A Riot podcast.

RELATED CONTENT: Witness Delivers Shocking Testimony On Shots Fired During Tory Lanez Trial