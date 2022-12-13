MadameNoire Featured Video

Lori Harvey’s dating life continues to pique the interest of social media users.

Speculation about the 25-year-old’s romances follows a recently published piece by Media Takeout that spilled alleged details on Harvey’s dating finesse.

A source described as Harvey’s “friend” told the outlet that “Lori makes [all the men] sign an NDA to make sure that whatever they talk about is personal and confidential.”

The friend claims that the legal document prohibits any of Harvey’s suitors from sharing photos or messages exchanged between the romantic interests.

Relatedly, Harvey’s NDA also doesn’t allow those who sign it to “save any screen captures of their discussions or communications, including any video conferences.”

“There is a million dollar penalty if the agreement is violated,” the source said, also highlighting that “anyone that wants to date Lori has to sign it. No exceptions.”

RELATED CONTENT: “You Don’t Have To Choose Between Ciara’s Prayer And Lori Harvey’s Finesse”

Lori Harvey’s Dating Life

While notoriously private, Harvey has been linked to several a-list bachelors.

The model and Michael B. Jordan ended their romance in June after a year and a half of dating.

RELATED CONTENT: “In A Rare Interview, Lori Harvey Opens Up About Her Past Engagement, Dating Michael B. Jordan, Future’s Diss, And Everything Else We’ve Wanted To Know”

“I’m in a really, a really good space,” said Harvey in an interview following her and Jordan’s breakup. “Like really, happy. I’m excited for the summer. I feel like this is the first summer we kind of have no real restrictions like we’re off lockdown. So I feel good.”

“[I’m] just excited to continue to grow, continue to evolve, continue to learn as I go,” she added.

RELATED CONTENT: “Lori Harvey Opens Up About Why Her Mom And Steve Harvey’s Marriage Is ‘Couple Goals'”