Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are the latest A-listers to have dating rumors swirling.

Fueling speculation that began earlier this month, the two were spotted together out in West Hollywood over the weekend, according to @TheNeighborhoodTalk on Instagram.

The outlet shared footage of Harvey and Idris walking separately out of the same location and entering the same vehicle.

The two reportedly arrived at West Hollywood’s luxe Mediterranean restaurant Olivetta at around 8:20 p.m. and left around 10:30 p.m.

Idris’ security escorted the Snowfall actor out of the restaurant and into the passenger back seat of a Cadillac Escalade before the bodyguard went back to accompany Harvey to the seat behind the driver’s.

The two celebrities allegedly went to Catch Steak, another restaurant in the area, “immediately after” leaving Olivetta.

Harvey, 25, and Idris, 31, reportedly attended an event for socialite and music industry creative Zack Bia’s birthday at the second location.

Upon leaving, the source claims Harvey and Idris once again exited the restaurant separately.

A source who described themselves as a “friend” of Harvey’s claimed earlier this month that all of the SKYN by LH founder’s romantic suitors must sign a non-disclosure agreement before dating her.

“Lori makes [all the men] sign an NDA to make sure that whatever they talk about is personal and confidential,” said the source.

“There is a million dollar penalty if the agreement is violated,” the insider added.

In addition to highlighting that “anyone that wants to date Lori has to sign it. No exceptions,” the insider also gave more details on the legal document’s stipulations.

The NDA reportedly prohibits Harvey’s suitors from sharing photos or messages exchanged between the romantic interests.

The legal document also doesn’t allow those who sign it to “save any screen captures of their discussions or communications, including any video conferences.”

