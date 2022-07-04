MadameNoire Featured Video

Following her breakup from Michael B. Jordan, newly single Lori Harvey says her ideal romantic relationship would mimic the one between her mother and stepfather, Majorie Elaine and Steve Harvey.

“They’re definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals.’ This is what I want one day,” Lori recently told US Weekly.

“They have the best love, they’re so supportive of me and, you know, just always here for me, whatever I need. So they’re great. I love them,” the 25-year-old model and skincare brand founder added.

As she continues dating to find “The One,” Lori joked Majorie and Steve should write her a “playbook manual.”

“Their biggest thing I think is making communication key,” the 25-year-old explained about her parent’s long-lasting love. “Being on the same page — like maintaining a friendship. Still liking each other after so many years because, of course, the love is always going to be there. Being able to be like, ‘I really like this person, I like hanging out with them, I have a good time with them. I can laugh and just kick it and hang out.’ That’s really important.”

Steve, 65, adopted Lori fifteen years ago when he married Marjorie, 57.

The Family Feud host has been very vocal about his protectiveness over Lori, especially regarding her exes.

Although Steve sang Jordan’s praises while the latter and Lori were dating, the couple went their separate ways earlier this month after over a year of dating.

