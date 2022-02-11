MadameNoire Featured Video

Diddy’s 15-year-old twins, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, clearly got the modeling gene from their late mother, Kim Porter.

In a video recently shared on social media, the two teens are seen strutting their stuff to the song “Fashion Week” by Wale featuring G-Eazy. The twins have been honing their skills by receiving lessons on rocking the catwalk by expert @DivaDavanna, who captioned her footage with: “They don’t call me the goat for nothing. Runway coaching @the_combs_twins.”

In the clip, Jessie and D’Lila don matching cornrows, black bandeau tops, grey sweatpants and Black sandal block heels. The two teens are serving face.

In the comments of a repost shared by @theneighborhoodtalk, online users said:

“I know their mother is smiling and is so proud of them ❤️,” “They get it from their mama ❤️😍❤️😍,” “Love these girls 😍 they grew up so much ❤️,” and “Love a black woman from infinity to infinity!!”

Last July, the 15-year-olds made the runway debut with their sister, Chance, 16, at the Dolce & Gabbana 2021 Alta Moda show in Venice, Italy.

Later that month, their dad gushed about the three young ladies slaying a Vanity Fair editorial cover shoot, which the four of them starred in together.

“I told her how to fix the girls’ hair,” Diddy explained in behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot about taking some creative direction when it came to his daughters’ styling.

“Yea, and high fashion, you know what I’m saying? I said, ‘If Beyoncé ain’t gon wear it I don’t want it on them,'” the father of six added.

Diddy, who raised four children with Porter, said goodbye to the late model’s $7 million L.A. residence last December.

Porter’s death in 2018 was sudden and unexpected. An autopsy revealed the mother of four passed away from pneumonia.

