Rihanna feels like becoming a mom has unlocked new and empowered parts of herself — including one ready to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

The mogul discussed her highly anticipated performance at the big game while on the red carpet at the premiere of the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show.

“I feel like it was now or never, really,” RiRi told Extra about being the Super Bowl’s halftime performer. “There’s this weird sh*t that happens when you become a mom that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower. You feel like you can take on or you could do anything.”

“I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage,” she continued. “Because when you’re a mom, it’s not important — really. Everything is at the bottom of the priority list. But I’m a performer and I love it.”

When asked who may make a guest appearance during her time on stage, the “Lift Me Up” singer said, “I’m not telling you anything. Lips are sealed. You want to know why? Because I haven’t even decided.”

Rihanna Opens Up More On Motherhood

Rihanna welcomed a baby boy in May with A$AP Rocky and gushed about being a new mom in her recent interview.

“It is crazy. It is amazing. It’s wild, it’s weird — it’s all of those things, all at once. The best feeling, the best. The most love I’ve ever known,” she explained. “I can’t describe it — it’s new, it’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it.”

“I’m patient now,” the mommy of one said on how she’s changed. “I thought I was getting better at patience, but this will sit you down. You are forced to be patient as a mom, as a parent, just in general.”

“Your tolerance level goes down, but your patience goes up, if that makes any sense,” she added.

