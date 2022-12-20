MadameNoire Featured Video

Human beings were designed to spend time outdoors. You can feel that any time you get a little greenery and fresh air – your entire body activates. Research published in the American Psychological Association found that spending time in nature can boost one’s mood and provide cognitive benefits. It even found that just brief exposure to the outdoors improves one’s sense of well-being.

If you’re holiday shopping for gifts for outdoor lovers, then look for something that will help them better connect with nature, and even find more creative ways to enjoy the great outdoors. While one of the best gifts you could give them is spending time with them on that next big adventure, if you can’t tag along, at least you can enhance it with one of these gifts.

1) Handheld Satellite Communicator

Get it here.

If your outdoorsy loved one sometimes ventures a little too deep into the woods, this item also gives you the gift of peace of mind. This handheld communicator allows for two-way texting even when there is no cell service. It also enables the user to share their GPS location and trigger a SOS signal when help is needed. The lithium battery boasts 28 days of power.