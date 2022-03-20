MadameNoire Featured Video

Camping isn’t for everyone. Between having no showers, outdoor (or zero) toilets, a lack of temperature control or shelter from the elements, camping isn’t the most coxy way to vacation. It’s no wonder that traditional camping numbers have dropped and glamping has increased tenfold in recent years, according to Grandview Research. There are many reasons travelers are looking into glamping now more than ever. GlobeNewswire laid out some of them, including the fact that many consumers want to experience a one-of-a-kind destination, the emergence of small, portable appliances has made glamping easier and music festivals have become increasingly popular, raising the demand for elevated semi-outdoor accommodations.

The COVID-19 pandemic further drew sojourners to the world of glamping. When people didn’t feel safe staying in crowded hotels but still wanted the modern comforts afforded by them, a good glamp site seemed like the next best thing. Set in gorgeous locations and offering peaceful isolation, it turns out glamp sites aren’t the next best thing to hotels – they might be better! So if you’re looking to try one out this summer, here are several terrific Black-owned glamp sites and elevated RV sites worth checking out.

The Glamp Inn

Lincolnton, GA

Lincolnton, Georgia is home to Elijah Clark State Park and a very popular place for tourists and adventurers. The creators of Glamp Inn know just how to make you feel at home and offer modern luxury while making sure you still experience the great outdoors. Here, guests stay in a structured dome tent, complete with air conditioning, a kitchen or kitchenette, a private patio and a furnished deck. Breakfast is included for all stays and there are dinner packages available. Plus, massages are available on your private patio.

The Starlight Ranch

Squaw Valley, CA

The charming Starlight Ranch sits in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, near Sequoia National Park. There is no shortage of stunning views and nature walks to enjoy here. Starlight Ranch offers an array of accommodation options to fit most preferences. Guests can either stay in a shared “tent hostel,” or rent a private heated tent. RVs are also available for rent. When guests get hungry, they can head over to the Home Kitchen and Grill restaurant on site for some delicious grub. There’s plenty of common area to relax and enjoy the outdoors.

BoxMax Ranch and Retreat

Crawfordville, GA

The BoMax Ranch and Retreat is less than an hour’s drive from the breathtaking Oconee National Forest and is the ideal place to unwind after a long day of hiking and exploring. The property offers spacious canvas tents for rent that hold four guests each. They recently added their cute and cozy Brown Bungalow, which is perfect for individuals or couples, and has one bedroom, one bathroom and a kitchenette. Guests rave about how pristine and quiet the land is and the beautiful walking paths around it.

TripL RV Park

Brazoria, TX

Don’t let the name of this spot fool you. The accommodations at this RV resort are quaint and pristine. Those who want the outdoorsy experience but don’t want to stay in a tent can enjoy the variety of cozy accommodations here. Guests can opt for swanky cabins with luxury stone showers, fireplaces, complimentary Wi-Fi and kitchens. One-, two- and three-bedroom cabins are available. There are also tiny homes on the site, which are perfect for individuals or couples. Or, try one of the container homes and travel trailers available for rent. Brazoria is home to several beautiful natural landmarks including the San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge, as well as plenty of nightlife and dining options. TripL RV Park is conveniently located near many of these attractions.

Seven Springs Farm & Vineyard

Warren County, NC

While not quite a glamping site, Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard is ideal for the wine lover who doesn’t want to drive away after a long afternoon of vino tasting. This family-owned and operated farm and vineyard has two overnight accommodations, including a beautiful cabin with views of the surrounding landscape. Check out their events calendar, too. This vineyard is often hosting music festivals, food festivals and more.