Chlöe Bailey is getting dragged on the internet over being sexy, again. Anytime the “Treat Me” singer shows off her bodacious body, the internet gives her an earful about her “doing too much.” Bailey gets more criticism for being sensual and embracing her body than many other Black women entertainers.

The recent criticism comes after she shared a slideshow of her showing off her curves and plump derriere in a sheer, brown body suit.

While some cheered her on for loving the skin she is in, there were comments on Instagram like:

On the next episode of seeking attention from men! this mad cringe If the music doesn’t reach she know the half naked pics an videos will I swear there’s gonna be a behind the music doc where she says she ain’t wanna do all this

There were also people coming to her defense and calling those being hypocritical.

The “she’s doing too much” comments are tired. This young lady is beautiful and has a nice natural body, stop. Come with the heat Chlöe And y’all can leave her alone if she feels sexy she can show it off What is going on with these comments?!?!? Every body else in the industry is naked but EVERYTIME she posts a pic, the comments go crazy with “why are you doing this….where are your clothes…you don’t look happy….you don’t have to do this” and same folks will like other celebrity pics up and down. Why do y’all decide to bully her??? She is a real person. She’s just living her life like every other celebrity that you say nothing under their pics. Band wagon bullying is not cool.

Chlöe Bailey Learned How To Embrace Her Body From Beyoncé And Jill Scott

Chlöe Bailey’s confidence isn’t always where it is today. The grown-ish star told Allure she was ashamed of her body while growing up.

“It’s complicated. I’ve always had thick thighs and a butt,” she said. “But I was growing up at a time when, if someone on television told you that you had a big butt, they meant it as an insult. So, I was a little ashamed of my curves. I tried to hide them. It took a very, very long time. Now my favorite thing about [my body] is my butt.”

She credited her mentor Beyoncé for teaching her self-love.

“The first woman I saw embrace her body was Beyoncé,” she said. “Hearing her sing ‘Bootylicious’ or seeing her perform on the BET [awards] made me feel calm about my body.”

Jill Scott showed her how to embrace her body, she said.

“She showed me another beautiful, full-figured, thick, sexy, curvaceous [woman], and I was like, that is sexy.”

