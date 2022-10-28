MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyler Perry denies any speculation he “called out” Jackson Jackson and Jill Scott for holding up a third Why Did I Get Married? movie.

The multitalented writer and film producer addressed the rumor on his Instagram Stories earlier this week in response to a headline published on Oct. 27 that read: “Tyler Perry Calls Out Janet Jackson and Jill Scott for Holding Up the Next Installment of Why Did I Get Married?…”

Perry said he wasn’t here for the headline’s “clickbait” wording or its implication that he blamed Jackson and Scott for the film’s delay.

“I guess people write these kinds of headlines for clickbait. It’s sad,” Perry penned. “I didn’t call out Janet and Jill and they are not holding up another Why Did I Get Married?”

“I haven’t written a word on a script but I do have an idea and concept of where our lives and love would be fifteen years since the first [film],” the mogul wrote. “We’re all fully grown now and I think some of our marriages would be solid. And we would be dealing with what most married couples are dealing with at our ages. Menopause, mid life crisis, our kids going off to start their own lives, and marriage, and our parents getting older. And also how as you mature in marriage, it just starts to get better or fall apart.”

“But again, no one is holding up anything and I’m not calling anyone out. Stop the bs,” Perry concluded.

The mogul’s explanation comes after he told Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 22 that Jackson and Scott would ideally be on board for him to consider making Why Did I Get Married? 3.

“If Janet [Jackson] and Jill Scott say ‘Yes,’ there may be a Why Did I Get Married Again?” Perry told the outlet. “So, waiting for them to say it. Waiting for the word.”

Scott tweeted her response to Perry’s interview on Oct. 24.

The “Golden” singer tagged the film’s other stars and asked if they’d already confirmed their willingness to participate in the project.

“I just got a text message yesterday Hey @JanetJackson did you get a text message?” Scott asked.

Why Did I Get Married? first debuted in 2007.

The film and its sequel Why Did I Get Married Too? unpack the lives and marriages of four Black couples who are long-term friends.

