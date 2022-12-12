MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie’s Icy Baby Foundation is gearing up to launch a financial literacy program in January 2023 that aims to lessen the racial wealth gap.

The program will be a six-week course for youths aged 7-17, according to a press release shared with MADAMENOIRE.

The Icy Baby Foundation has been hosting “kickoff events” along the West Coast ahead of the course’s launch.

Details shared with MN specified that “students in attendance are eligible to receive a funded debit card, educational resources and information about saving, budgeting and financial planning.”

Play

The Icy Baby Foundation

Saweetie established the Icy Baby Foundation in May with her grandmother as a co-founder, real estate mogul and author Roxane Harper.

RELATED CONTENT: “Saweetie Opens Up About Philanthropy And Financial Literacy”

Born Diamonté “Saweetie” Harper, the Grammy-nominated musician and entrepreneur says she wants the Icy Baby Foundation to “to financially empower young children and students, especially in Black and Brown communities.”

“The long-term goal for the Icy Baby Foundation is to increase financial literacy amongst kids and propel them to brighter futures. My grandmother and I have worked on this for a few years so it’s exciting to finally implement this course and program for young people,” the musician added.

Roxane described financial illiteracy as a “systematic problem” that “especially” impacts the lower economic demographic of Black and brown communities.

“It is passed down through generations but can be broken with education and resources,” said Roxane. “We are trying to break that cycle through our Icy Baby Foundation.”

“We had 400 students at the Sacramento event, and almost 100 signed up for the six-week financial literacy course… Our goal is to reach as many young people as we can and educate them about financial literacy before they reach adulthood,” she added.

RELATED CONTENT: “For Saweetie, ‘The Single Life’ Is Transformative — And Keeps Her Growing”