MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie is using her Icy empire to make big changes in a philanthropic way.

As the cover star of Glamour UK’s second-ever Hair Issue, the “My Type” rapper explained that the ICY Baby Foundation’s launch last year stemmed from her being “tired of giving away a lot of money to other foundations, not knowing what they did with the money.”

The nonprofit organization’s site further details that the foundation aims to inspire underserved students of color and their families “to break through barriers, take control of their own futures and seize opportunities for good through financial literacy, entrepreneurship and technology training.”

It also hopes to provide support for health initiatives and natural disaster relief.

The site noted the ICY Baby Foundation currently serves communities in Los Angeles, Sacramento, Oakland, Las Vegas and the Philippines.

The nonprofit was launched in partnership with Saweetie’s grandmother, Roxanne Glass, and was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the musician’s latest cover story.

“As a kid, I watched my grandma give back, I watched her go to high schools, I watched her go to other churches, I watched her go to other people’s homes, praying for them, giving to them,” Saweetie told Glamour UK. “Uplifting those who look like me has been important all of my life — since I was a little girl. Because I would be right there next to my grandma helping other people.”

Saweetie said the focus on financial literacy hits close to home:

“The reason why I’m so sensitive to that is because I need help my damn self,” she reportedly said with a laugh. “Just putting money in the savings account is not enough – especially not enough to create generational wealth for you, your family or your kids. It’s important that we educate these young kids so that it’s something that’s instilled into their minds, so it’s not something that they’re trying to figure out as an adult.”

Peep a one-on-one with Saweetie for Glamour UK down below, where the artist talks about all things from shaving her head to sexism in sports and more.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “Megan Thee Stallion Launches A Foundation In Honor Of Her Late Parents For Her 27th Birthday”