MadameNoire Featured Video

Leaning into the single life has been “revolutionary” for Saweetie.

In a recent interview, the “Tap In” artist shared that taking time to reflect on life after her highly publicized split from Quavo has been really beneficial.

The two started dating in 2018 and tumultuously ended their romance in March 2021.

Aptly named The Single Life, Saweetie’s upcoming project is one of two she plans to drop before the end of the year.

“I’m excited to share what I went through,” Saweetie said about The Single Life. “I think as I was making it, I was more proud to be single. Because I realized that I was growing, I realized that I was elevating. And I realized that I was becoming a better woman,” she says. “It was definitely revolutionary. It was heartbreaking. It was honest. It was a reflection. It’s just me being Saweetie in full transparency.”

“I realized that I wasn’t writing from an honest standpoint when I first started because I wasn’t that vulnerable. I was very closed off,” Saweetie noted, reflecting on her growth. “I was raised to be strong, to be tough and not show any weakness.”

“I feel like a lot of my [current] music is just honest,” she added. “I think that my music has grown because of my vulnerability. I’ve accessed that part in my heart and in my mind.”

The Single Life will be Saweetie’s follow-up to April 2021’s Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 .

Still, the artist’s fans are waiting patiently for her debut studio album, Pretty B–ch Music, to find its way to their ears.

“She’s coming,” Saweetie said of the latter project. “She’s still in the womb, I haven’t popped her out. I want to thank my fans for patiently waiting. It’s been a year. It’s been a while. I’ve been recording officially for a year, non-stop.”

RELATED CONTENT:” ‘Meditation’ Is What Inspired Saweetie To Become A Bald Baddie”