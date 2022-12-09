MadameNoire Featured Video

It seemed almost too uncanny that news broke of the racist incident at Buckingham palace that resulted in a royal aide resigning just prior to the announcement of Harry and Meghan’s docu-series on Netflix. But it instills a notion that many refuse to acknowledge publicly, that Meghan was right, that the crown has a problem. Even after the revealing Oprah Interview of all she had gone through during her time as a working member of the British Royal family, she remains a polarizing figure in the media, still never wholly believing her struggles until others start to experience them too.

With Netflix’s drama The Crown releasing a new season, this recent bout of racism, and Harry and Meghan’s show trailer debut, it seems the British Royal Family has been in the hot seat of the media for the past few months. Even players of the Boston Celtics seemed unenthused by the courtside appearance of William and Kate at their recent game. The cracks in the grace and professionalism the Late Queen Elizabeth exemplified during her reign began to resurface, showcasing that the firm still has much to learn about how to approach the world, and deal with race relations, in a modern era. This bridge could have been built upon the introduction of Meghan to the family, but instead her short time as a senior member took a dark turn.

What occurred in her time since leaving the firm only further confirms the microaggressions and more blatant forms of racism Markle experienced. For a royal aide to question a Black guest about her nationality, showcases how the royal family still dictates those of a different race as “other” and not one of the many ethnic groups that make up the United Kingdom, especially England. If a royal aide could make such blatantly racist comments in public to a guest, what else has been said by those with more power behind closed doors?

It’s an ongoing problem within and outside the Black Community, where we refuse to validate women’s experiences, expecting them to be jovial or complacent in their misery. It’s a plight the Duchess of Sussex refuses to accept, instead breaking the barriers that forbid women from speaking up about their mistreatment. With her new joint media venture with her husband Prince Harry, she is able to take charge of the narrative that once consumed her.

Meghan was forced to fit into a role that wanted to stifle her voice while also allowing her image to be vilified for the sake of those closer to the throne. Her identity as a mixed-race American woman only muddled things further, allowing for misogynoir to take over in the media circus. Meghan deserves the opportunity to share her side, especially when she’s been trying to speak for years about the racism she’s endured at the hands of who were supposed to be family. Meghan’s story is a lesson for everyone, to believe women, Black women especially, the first time, so that greater trespasses never have to occur.

